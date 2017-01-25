Search suspended for missing Dougherty Co. toddler until daybreak

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its 13th Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this weekend. National, state and local law enforcement officials will join with community coalition groups to collect potentially dangerous prescription drugs from Georgians.More >>
Health officials urge the community to be proactive about preventing mosquitoes.More >>
On Friday, April 28, 2017, officers and deputies swarmed all corners of Dawson Road and North Slappey Boulevard, but it wasn’t for an emergency. Instead, officers and deputies were raising money for a special cause.More >>
If you’re a Dougherty County resident with storm debris still in your yard, you may want to pick it up this weekend. County residents are asked to have their storm debris in front of their homes by Monday, May 1, 2017.More >>
Americus Police say a man snatched the purse of 66 year old Cynthia Yates Holloway, and dragged her across the parking lot with a car.More >>
