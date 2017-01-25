NWS determines EF-2 hit Clay, Calhoun and Randolph counties - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

NWS determines EF-2 hit Clay, Calhoun and Randolph counties

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Fallyn Askew) (Source: Fallyn Askew)
(WALB) -

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has determined that an EF-2 tornado hit Clay, Calhoun and Randolph counties.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down in Clay County around 2:39 p.m. on Sunday.

It then moved into northwest Calhoun County and then into Randolph before finally lifting.

The NWS reported that the tornado maintained it's EF-2 status through it's path, causing damage to trees and structures.

