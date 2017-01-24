Marines work to restore MCLB services

The west end of the base was hit (Source:WALB)

Marines are working to repair damage at the Marine Corps Logistics Base near Albany.

Officials say parts of the installment's west end, which is mostly an industrial area, are in ruins after that tornado touched down in Dougherty County.

Commanding officer Colonel James Carroll says those on base are receiving support from its headquarters in North Carolina and Washington, D-C.

He adds that power has been restored to the facility, but other services, like the base computer network, are still not completely online.

"What we do here is critical to the war fighter," said Carroll. "So, we're working very hard to bring our mission, essential services back online as soon as we can. I don't have an exact timeline for you in that area because some of the damage is that extensive."

Officials say the base is still only open to essential personnel and residents.

