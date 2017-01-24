Operation Blessings arrives in Albany to help with disaster relief efforts

If you want to volunteer, you can sign up at their the command center, which is located on New Birth Church parking lot. (Source: WALB)

Another national relief organization was in South Georgia to provide disaster relief. (Source: WALB)

Another national relief organization was in South Georgia to provide disaster relief.

Operation Blessing, humanitarian organization that provides disaster relief, was organizing dozens of volunteers, so they could help those who need it most.

They have more than 150 volunteers that were helping folks to remove storm debris.

They were working with Emergency Management Agencies and the United Way to find volunteers.

The staff trained the volunteers on safety guidelines and sent them out in teams with a list of addresses where homeowners have requested help.

Operation Blessing have assisted with other recent disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and the flooding in Louisiana.

If you want to volunteer, you can sign up at their the command center, which is located on New Birth Church parking lot.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.