Health Department, Phoebe sets up clinic

The Health Department and Phoebe plan to keep the temporary clinic as long as there is a need.

Albany health officials set up a clinic to be close to the one of the worst storm damaged areas.

The Health Department and Phoebe Hospital partnered to provide first aid to those who may be helping with storm debris.

Staff are providing tetanus shots and treating non-life threatening injuries.

So far, they've treated first responders, storm victims and volunteers.

"We're part of this community everybody lives here, we are an family hospital and we just want to be involved. This is our hometown. This is important and if we can do whatever we can to help," said Buck Miller.

The temporary clinic is located on New Birth Church parking lot on Radium Springs Road.

