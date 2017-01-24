Albany restaurant feeds the community

Sports Zone staff handed out food and water to first responders. (Source: WALB)

An Albany restaurant and bar went to the worst of the damage zones to feed those in need. (Source: WALB)

Sports Zone's owner handed out dozens of sack lunches to folks outside the severely damaged Flash Foods on Holly Drive.

They gave out 150 pounds of chicken, sausage and honey baked hams.

Staff wanted to give back during a time when it mattered most.

"Very happy because some of them were sad because they couldn't get back into their homes, they were waiting to find their lost pets like so very happy to get some food and try to calm down a bit from the devastation," said Sports Zone Spokesperson Erica Brun.

Sports Zone said first responders, volunteers and storm victims stopped by to grab a plate.

