Albany family is grateful to be alive after storm

An Albany family is grateful to have survived Sunday's deadly storm. (Source: WALB)

Tony Thomas was grateful he and his family were safe after seeing his neighborhood turned into what he called a war zone.

"The tree fell directly in the middle of it and this is the results of what happened you know," said Tony Thomas.

You would think this car was smashed by a contractor, but in fact it was flattened by the tornado that whipped through a Dougherty County neighborhood.

And luckily the owner, Thomas's daughter, wasn't inside.

"The wind just started blowing real hard and everyone started running to the hallways," said Thomas.

Like every Sunday, Thomas spent the day with family but this one was very dramatic.

"Can you tell you it was a family day we had multiple cars, like six or seven cars be here and all of them were crushed with trees," said Thomas.

Thomas was shocked to find his entire block on Duitman Road destroyed.

"This the part of what was going on in the back, it hit that and dropped," said Thomas.

But that didn't stop him for checking on his neighbors.

"Everybody was just hysterical but we were checking on everybody making sure everybody was okay and that's why I thank God for this neighborhood," said Thomas.

Neighbors helped neighbors.

But Thomas said it was media's warnings before the storm hit that saved him.

"We knew what was going on so we were prepared because they had warned us already with what to do," said Thomas.

Like many other survivors, preparation was key in saving Thomas and his family's lives.

Thomas and his wife also lost power after the storm and are staying with friends and family Tuesday night.

