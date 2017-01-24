Storms create mental health stresses, what to do if you see the symptoms

If you have a loved one who had a traumatic experience, you should remind them of what is still unchanged. (Source: WALB)

After the storms, people are stressed, and it's important to remember to take care of your mental health, and be aware of what the symptoms are of a traumatic event. (Source: WALB)

After the storms, people are stressed, and it's important to remember to take care of your mental health, and be aware of what the symptoms are of a traumatic event.

Eric Fan, who is the medical director for Georgia Pines in Thomasville, said that there are certain symptoms people need to watch for.

Like when a person starts to re-experience trauma through dreams or flashbacks.

You should also watch for changes in moods, specifically negative changes.

"They start to avoid other people, socially withdraw, it's like they just don't want to potentially run in to any reminders of the traumatic event," said Fan.

Dr. Fan said the symptoms vary depending on the person.

If you have a loved one who had a traumatic experience, you should remind them of what is still unchanged.

For example, their home may be damaged, but no family members were killed.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.