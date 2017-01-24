Albany doctor jumps into action to help injured storm victims

Black said even though they treated many people from the Holly Drive area where four people died, they had no idea the amount of devastation. (Source: Dr. James Black)

One Albany doctor sprang into action after a tornado caused devastating damage in Albany, leaving several injured. (Source: Dr. James Black)

An Albany hospital emergency room doctor leaped into action Sunday, treating tornado victims, just minutes after the storm damaged his Holly Drive home.

Dr. James Black said he is not a hero, but he is certainly an example of this community coming to aid those in need.

Black grew up in his Holly Drive home, but he said that on Sunday, after the tornado hit, he came out into a very different neighborhood.

"A bunch of the houses where I grew up were severely damaged or no longer there. Power lines were down, trees were down,' Black explained. "We went door to door on Holly Drive and checking on all the neighbors."

Dr. Black and his family walked through the devastation to the Liberty Expressway, where he joined paramedics already triaging injured people inside the smashed convenience store.

"One gentleman who had an apparent head injury. And another young lady who was pregnant and having contractions, a couple of lacerations and bumps and bruises," said Black. "So we just went by sorting patients and amazingly there were crews already there."

Black said even though they treated many people from the Holly Drive area where four people died, they had no idea the amount of devastation.

He said it was just natural for him to jump in and help.

"It's what I do on a day to day basis. I've got to tell you our paramedics are well trained," Black explained. "Like I say, there was a paramedic and a nurse already working. And when they got the other ambulances in place, my job was to stay our of their way. They know what they are doing."

Dr. Black said the first responders were the heroes in the tornadoes aftermath.

