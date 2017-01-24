Dougherty Co. coroner doesn't expect to find more bodies after storms

The Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said that despite the rumors, he doesn't really think there are more bodies in the affected storm areas. (Source: WALB)

Four people were killed after Sunday's tornado.

Fowler said search and rescue teams are thoroughly looking through the damage, it's tough, but they are looking.

Fowler said that even though the deaths must be investigated, he likely won't do autopsies on the fatal victims.

"The experience that I have I would be able to document and look at a body to determine a trauma. Is there any trauma that could've caused the death? Versus a heart attack or a natural death," said Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said that with the magnitude of the storm, he is thankful there weren't more than four deaths.

