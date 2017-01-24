Albany residents unite in prayer after tornado shakes the community

Over the sounds of Ray Charles' voice in downtown Albany, they let their voices be heard. (Source: WALB)

Members of the Albany community came together on Tuesday to pray for the city and those impacted by the storms. (Source: WALB)

On Tuesday night, community members got together to pray for their beloved city of Albany.

A handful of women, and even a few children held hands and prayed.

The woman who organized the prayer said that she believes prayer is needed to help the community move forward.

"We just wanted to come together to pray to release the spirit of peace and restoration and healing in the city," said Albany resident Tina Lowe.

Lowe said that she prayed for everyone effected, especially for those who have lost loved ones and those who are having a difficult time connecting with their faith following the tragedy.

