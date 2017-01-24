Red Cross volunteers help storm victims

The Red Cross and other volunteers have been working to help storm victims around the clock.

On Tuesday the Red Cross storm relief truck made it's way around effected areas, including Hill Road in Dougherty County.

The fed hot meals to folks who suffered a great deal of damage.

While doing so, volunteers helped the residents clean up their yards and houses.

One resident said she was shocked by how many people lent their helping hand.

"It's just amazing to see such support from the people, a lot of people that I don't know," said Pamela Davis. "But they are here, they showed up this morning. They just came in and offered their help and said what can I do, they got started and it's just been wonderful."

She said social media had played a key role.

Many of the folks that showed up at her house says they saw her plea on Facebook.

