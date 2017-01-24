Higgins Road victims shocked by storm damage

Jimmie Moore returned to his home after getting a call from his neighbors of the damage. (Source: WALB)

Several miles past the Southwest Georgia regional airport a neighborhood is suffering with dozens of trees on houses and scattered across yards.

Just about every house on Higgins Road has a yard with a handful of trees down.

Many folks on the road own many acres if land.

One man said it wasn't until late Monday afternoon that he was finally able to get out and see the street.

He said he had no idea he was in the path of the storm.

The man across the street left to watch the Falcons game with his family Sunday afternoon, having no idea that he would come back to several trees on his home.

"It was bad. it was really bad. You know to look, to see the place now, I can hardly recognize it because we had trees all the way on this side and over there and hanging over," said resident Jimmy Moore as he pointed to what is now bare ground.

Moore has only been able to clear the front of his yard with the help of a few friends and generous strangers. He says he still has about five acres of land where trees are down.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

