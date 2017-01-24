NWS upgrades Dougherty, Worth and Turner County tornado to EF-3

The National Weather Service has upgraded its rating of the tornado that hit Dougherty, Worth and Turner counties on Sunday to an EF-3.

The NWS is still surveying some of the damaged areas, but it has said that the tornado reached EF-3 status in all three counties.

Officials said the tornado started in Dougherty County, headed into Worth County and then hit Turner County.

The NWS will be surveying the east side of Dougherty County and Albany on Wednesday and will release their final update on the tornado once they are done.

