Brooks Co. community shocked to lose neighbors in deadly storm

A couple in Brooks County lost their lives after a storm tore through their home late Saturday night.

The couples was identified as Jessie and Betty Newsome.

Neighbors said that the couple was God loving, church going, and some of the nicest people they have ever met.

WALB caught up with family members who showed us a photo of the couple.

The house was completely destroyed, with nothing left.

"It really hit home for me to know that, ya know, I live just within a hundred yards of two of the best neighbors anyone can have, and they gone," neighbor Herman Allen said.

Some neighbors said that they won't even drive by the destruction because it hurts too much.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.