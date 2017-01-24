NAACP works with American Red Cross to help storm victims

The Georgia NAACP held a press conference on Tuesday to show their support for the city of Albany.

Leaders said that they are calling on state and national authorities to be sure help is given to residents affected by the deadly storms that rocked the area.

The NAACP is working closely with the Red Cross to provide relief for storm victims.

"This area has suffered terrible blows through these severe storms, but the people of this area are strong and Albany will rise up," said President of the Georgia NAACP Francys Johnson.

The Red Cross said they have a tremendous relationship with the NAACP.

