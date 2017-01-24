Thomasville resident captures storm on camera

One of the tornadoes that hit Southwest Georgia and tore through parts of our southern counties started in Thomasville.

Homes are completely leveled, trees are down and debris is everywhere, a common sight when driving down Airline Road in Thomas County.

Drone video shows heartbreaking damage from overhead.

"I don't know how you can describe that in one word. It was pure devastation," said Ethan Lovett.

Video shows the path the tornado took, wiping out an entire area.

"I've never seen anything like this in Thomasville before, we've had hurricanes and tornadoes and I've never seen anything that does this kind of damage before," explained Lovett.

Ethan shoots storm video a lot for different purposes, but having this time it was right in his backyard.

"It definitely hits close to home when its right down the street from my house where these lives are changed forever," Lovett said.

The video has gone viral on social media and the owners just want to raise awareness about the disaster here in south Georgia.

"I wanted to get something out there people can see and share, so a large group of people can pray and maybe help some of these people," Lovett explained.

