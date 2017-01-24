NWS confirms EF-2 and EF-3 tornadoes in SWGA

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has released their findings of the tornadoes that touched down in Southwest Georgia on Sunday.

According to the NWS, the first tornado of that day touched down at 2:56 a.m. in Thomas County and continued into Brooks County.

It began as an EF-2 and weakened to an EF-1 by the time it lifted at 3:18 a.m.

The second tornado touched down in Brooks County, near the town of Barney, around 3:29 a.m.

The path of the tornado continued into Cook County, just south of Adel and then into Berrien County before it lifted at 3:58 a.m.

It began as an EF-2 and increased in intensity to an EF-3 when it entered Cook County and remained an EF-3 until it lifted.

This tornado is responsible for the loss of life in Brooks, Berrien and Cook Counties.

The National Weather Service is still working to survey the wind speeds and the length and width of the paths.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.