Worth Co. officials announce curfew for impacted areas

Some areas will be under curfew until Sunday in Worth County. (Source: WALB)

Officials have announced a curfew for certain areas in Worth County from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The areas that will be under this curfew are located at the Dougherty/Worth County Line on Jewel Crowe Rd to Hwy 33 via Doe Hill Rd. And from Highway 300 to Highway 33 via Highway 32. This will encompass all areas in between.

Officials said this will cover the damaged areas on Hillhouse Road, Camp Osborne Road, Story Road, Jewel Crowe Road, Blue Springs Road, Jodie Hobby Road and Jodie Lane, as well as other impacted areas.

The curfew will be in effect until Sunday, January 29.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 229-116-8211.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.