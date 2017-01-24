DNR spreads help across SW GA

Three separate strike teams with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are going around to the hardest hit areas in Dougherty County.

Radium Springs is where they found Venitra Crenshaw. She and her two daughters and two grandchildren survived the storm.

They found help in neighbors, DNR agents, and other volunteers helping clear out debris from their home.

"This is really not our primary duties that we do day in and day out, with the chainsaws and what have you and clearing, but we're just trying to do what we can do," said DNR Sgt. Patrick Dupree.

"Everybody's being so nice helping each other," said Venitra Crenshaw. "My neighbor said I'm doing mine but I'm going to help you with yours. He came over immediately when he saw the guys over working."

For now the Crenshaws are staying with fellow church members.

While we were at their home earlier those DNR agents cleared out the driveway so they could get their cars out and have transportation.

And those law enforcement officers were also handing out contact information for local relief help in Spanish and in English to everyone they saw.

