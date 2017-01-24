Clay Co. begins the recovery process after tornado hits - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Clay Co. begins the recovery process after tornado hits

Homes were completely destroyed (Source: WALB) Homes were completely destroyed (Source: WALB)
This is all that was left of a mobile home (Source: WALB) This is all that was left of a mobile home (Source: WALB)
The windows were blown out (Source: WALB) The windows were blown out (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The extent of the damage in Clay County is becoming more apparent as more folks are able to get back down to see their homes. 

A home off of Highway 37 is still standing but nothing is left in the inside. 

The family were all piled into a bathroom while the tornado passed.  

They weren't able to get their cat into the bathroom with them.

But right after the tornado passed, they heard the cat meowing outside. 

It had survived the tornado somewhere in the home. 

The community says they have learned the true meaning of helping their neighbor. 

A mobile home off of Highway 37 was also demolished. 

Two people was there at the time. 

One of the women, who wishes to remain anonymous, was in the home during the tornado.

She was found hours later by neighbors with debris laying all over.

People who know her say she would not be alive now without the help of the people who live near-by.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.   

    The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to dash cam cameras, replacing them with wider angled body cameras. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the new technology is more efficient and will save taxpayers money.

    Officers from hte Thomasville Police Department lined their patrol cars through broad street on Thursday for an annual inspection and review. The event was the kickoff of the 96th annual Rose Show. 

    Lamar Petties served in the Marine Corps for 21 years.  Since then, he has dedicated every second of every day to serving others and sharing his love and faith in God.  

