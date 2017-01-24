Clay Co. begins the recovery process after tornado hits

The windows were blown out (Source: WALB)

This is all that was left of a mobile home (Source: WALB)

The extent of the damage in Clay County is becoming more apparent as more folks are able to get back down to see their homes.

A home off of Highway 37 is still standing but nothing is left in the inside.

The family were all piled into a bathroom while the tornado passed.

They weren't able to get their cat into the bathroom with them.

But right after the tornado passed, they heard the cat meowing outside.

It had survived the tornado somewhere in the home.

The community says they have learned the true meaning of helping their neighbor.

A mobile home off of Highway 37 was also demolished.

Two people was there at the time.

One of the women, who wishes to remain anonymous, was in the home during the tornado.

She was found hours later by neighbors with debris laying all over.

People who know her say she would not be alive now without the help of the people who live near-by.

