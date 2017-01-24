Yellow softball offers silver lining in devastating storm

Cleanup is going up all around the county and neighbors said that even though it will take a while, they are happy to see the community coming together. (Source: WALB)

One Cook County family found a precious surprise just moments after severe weather ripped through their home.

People are hard at work helping clean up this family's yard.

While the destruction is devastating, the family said they are finding the silver lining.

"It was pretty scary. We started praying," said Cook County resident Brenda Griffin.

Griffin recalled the terrifying moments as her and her family took cover in their hallway during the storm.

"The windows were crashing everywhere and you knew that things were going down, but you could not tell what it was," Griffin explained.

Their home suffered major damage.

The roof gone, trees blown over, but when they looked around, they found something interesting.

"We saw this just laying on our bed," said Griffin.

A yellow ball with red lace, it's nothing more than a simple softball.

But to the Griffin family, they think they know exactly where it came from.

"We remembered Jenny played softball. So we decided it must be hers," explained Griffin.

Jenny Bullard is a family friend, and the Bullard family lives roughly a mile away.

Griffin said that their home was leveled.

But Jenny, an avid softball player, doesn't know the Griffin family found it yet.

"We haven't had a chance yet to get to her, talk to her, and give her her softball back," Griffin said.

But the family thinks this memento is one that will be kept forever.

"I think they will pretty well have lost pretty much everything. Pictures and things like that. But she might put this one in a safe place," Griffin explained. "I wonder how many of these are floating around somewhere."

A silver lining in the form of a yellow and red softball

"It makes you realize that the world is still turning," said Griffin.

Cleanup is going up all around the county and neighbors said that even though it will take a while, they are happy to see the community coming together.

