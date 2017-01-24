Hudgens: Damage exceeds $100M - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hudgens: Damage exceeds $100M

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Connect
Comm. Ralph Hudgens (Source: Office of Ins., Fire Comm.) Comm. Ralph Hudgens (Source: Office of Ins., Fire Comm.)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After doing a helicopter tour of Cook County, and Dougherty County, as well as a fly over Turner County, State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says his estimate of the tornado damage in South Georgia is easily more than $100 million. 

He calls the damage “devastation.”

Commissioner Hudgens says next week another claims village will be set up in Albany, where all the major insurers will set up shop to help insurance claims.  He thinks it will be Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be more specific in coming days. 

He says after two major storm damage events, he still does not think insurance companies will raise rates or drop customers because of losses.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Lowndes Co. deputies get new body cameras

    Lowndes Co. deputies get new body cameras

    Thursday, April 27 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-04-28 01:15:44 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to dash cam cameras, replacing them with wider angled body cameras. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the new technology is more efficient and will save taxpayers money.

    More >>

    The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to dash cam cameras, replacing them with wider angled body cameras. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the new technology is more efficient and will save taxpayers money.

    More >>

  • Thomasville PD holds annual inspection and review during Rose Show

    Thomasville PD holds annual inspection and review during Rose Show

    Thursday, April 27 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-04-28 01:12:48 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Officers from hte Thomasville Police Department lined their patrol cars through broad street on Thursday for an annual inspection and review. The event was the kickoff of the 96th annual Rose Show. 

    More >>

    Officers from hte Thomasville Police Department lined their patrol cars through broad street on Thursday for an annual inspection and review. The event was the kickoff of the 96th annual Rose Show. 

    More >>

  • Heroes Among Us: Lamar Petties

    Heroes Among Us: Lamar Petties

    Thursday, April 27 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-04-27 19:06:56 GMT

    Lamar Petties served in the Marine Corps for 21 years.  Since then, he has dedicated every second of every day to serving others and sharing his love and faith in God.  

    More >>

    Lamar Petties served in the Marine Corps for 21 years.  Since then, he has dedicated every second of every day to serving others and sharing his love and faith in God.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly