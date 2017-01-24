Hudgens: Damage exceeds $100M

After doing a helicopter tour of Cook County, and Dougherty County, as well as a fly over Turner County, State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says his estimate of the tornado damage in South Georgia is easily more than $100 million.

He calls the damage “devastation.”

Commissioner Hudgens says next week another claims village will be set up in Albany, where all the major insurers will set up shop to help insurance claims. He thinks it will be Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be more specific in coming days.

He says after two major storm damage events, he still does not think insurance companies will raise rates or drop customers because of losses.

