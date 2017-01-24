Families on Hill Road thankful to be alive

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to dash cam cameras, replacing them with wider angled body cameras. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the new technology is more efficient and will save taxpayers money.More >>
Officers from hte Thomasville Police Department lined their patrol cars through broad street on Thursday for an annual inspection and review. The event was the kickoff of the 96th annual Rose Show.More >>
Lamar Petties served in the Marine Corps for 21 years. Since then, he has dedicated every second of every day to serving others and sharing his love and faith in God.More >>
The legacies of two officers killed in the line of duty will live on, not only thanks to their sacrifices, but thanks to a college campus. Thursday, Georgia Southwestern State University officially renamed the building housing the Department of Public Safety, the "Nicholas Smarr & Jody Smith Memorial Building."More >>
On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Georgia State Senator Freddie Powell Sims and Southwest Georgia educators learned about computer coding. The program was held inside the Logistics Education Building at Albany Technical College.More >>
