Families on Hill Road thankful to be alive

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Multiple trees fell on Hill Road houses, but residents say they took the proper precautions.

"It was terrifying. I'm happy that I'm alive. We put blankets over us, closed the door and started praying…"

11-year-old Samuel Fox says what he experienced Sunday night is something he will never forget.

"My dad was looking at the clouds and I was listening for that train sound that a tornado makes."

His father Charley says it was hard to hear, but in the distance he could hear the winds rolling towards his house.

"I looked and it was clear but I could still hear a rumble. When it got a little closer it had a black ring. When I saw the ring, I said 'This is a tornado,'" Charley Fox said.

 He says he immediately grabbed his wife and two kids, and ran to the bathroom in the center of his house.

"We closed the door and within 15 to 20 seconds, it hit," he said.

"We heard something hit the house, and we felt like the house was going to lift up, and we were going to fly away," said Samuel.

Thankfully that didn't happen to the house. In fact the house was almost completely saved after these trees just skimmed the edge.

"They missed crushing the bedroom by probably two feet. So had we not been prepared, I think Sam would still have a heart attack," said Charley.

The Fox family says they will continue to live in their house, thanks to a generator. Now, they just have to clean up the mess of a yard. Charley says every tree now touches the ground with the exception of his favorite fig tree.

He attributes that, and his safety to his faith.

"If God hadn't protected us, I don't think we would even be here," Fox said.

