In an effort to stay organized among efforts of South Georgia relief after deadly storms caused widespread destruction, WALB made this interactive map available.

The resource gives the location of area shelters and donation sites, along with places serving food to those affected by the storms in Albany and Adel.

This map will be updated as we receive more information.

INTERACTIVE MAP: South GA shelters, food, and donations

