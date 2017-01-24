North Doublegate gets flooding

Lamar Petties served in the Marine Corps for 21 years. Since then, he has dedicated every second of every day to serving others and sharing his love and faith in God.More >>
The legacies of two officers killed in the line of duty will live on, not only thanks to their sacrifices, but thanks to a college campus. Thursday, Georgia Southwestern State University officially renamed the building housing the Department of Public Safety, the "Nicholas Smarr & Jody Smith Memorial Building."More >>
On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Georgia State Senator Freddie Powell Sims and Southwest Georgia educators learned about computer coding. The program was held inside the Logistics Education Building at Albany Technical College.More >>
Albany residents could soon see more sidewalks in the area. WALB News 10's Zach Logan has more on how you could get around town more safely.More >>
On September 16th, four children were struck by a car while walking to school. One was killed and two others seriously injured. Now, the family of one the victims says the walk to school is still unsafe.More >>
