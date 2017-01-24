North Doublegate gets flooding

A couple of homes on North Doublegate are completely surrounded by water after heavy rains on Sunday.

George Wiehrs has lived in this home for 12 years. He says he's grateful didn't reach his home, but his neighbors weren't so lucky.

"Across the street is a holding pond. And sometimes that overflows," Wiehrs said. "As a matter of fact, just as a little footnote, some people got a kayak and rode."

He says it's been worse than this before.



