Gov. Office: FEMA request not approved yet

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Governor Nathan Deal  (Source: WALB) Governor Nathan Deal  (Source: WALB)
ATLANTA, GA (WALB) -

In a press conference in Atlanta this afternoon, Gov. Deal said that the initial request for federal funds for Albany has been approved.

Later in the day, the Governor's Office told WALB that that was incorrect and they haven't received any notification that the request was approved.

Deal sent out two messages on Twitter about the requests at around 4:30 p.m.

This request for FEMA assistance was made after the damage caused by the storms on January 2.

