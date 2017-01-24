Gov. Office: FEMA request not approved yet

In a press conference in Atlanta this afternoon, Gov. Deal said that the initial request for federal funds for Albany has been approved.

Later in the day, the Governor's Office told WALB that that was incorrect and they haven't received any notification that the request was approved.

Deal sent out two messages on Twitter about the requests at around 4:30 p.m.

(1/2) I spoke w/ @DHSgov Secretary Kelly today to request an expedited review for both federal declaration requests. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 24, 2017

(2/2) I hope to hear back soon but as of now GA has NOT been notified by @DHSgov. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 24, 2017

This request for FEMA assistance was made after the damage caused by the storms on January 2.

