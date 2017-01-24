Church shelter all started with one Facebook post

If you need a dry place to stay a hot meal, clothing, even a tooth brush, one church in Albany has it all for you, and it all started with a simple Facebook post. Friendship Baptist Church on Pine Avenue is opening its doors to storm victims.



Friendship asked for donations such as air mattresses, pillows, and food. The items that started pouring in just three hours later now fill the many rooms and hallways of the church.

Volunteers young and old helped organize the thousands of donated items that folks dropped off at Friendship Baptist Church.

"This was a very first room where we thought we would have enough space. But, this is our main room," said First Lady Yasmine White.

"We're bringing everything here. Taking bags out, one at a time, making sure that everything is organized. Women's clothing is going to be in one room. We have a coat room, we have a shoe room, men's clothing, socks. Just everything you can think of is here. It's been beautiful. I'm just loving to see that Albany is coming together," White said.



White says they have over 200 of each item they requested, all ready for storm victims to come by and pick up.



"This is the room where we're housing all blankets, pillows, pillow cases. I think we even have shower curtains in this room."

And big rooms for people who need a comfortable place to get some sleep. Right now they have room for 75 people. But volunteers are preparing for more storm victims as word spreads

Jaliya Jackson is one of the approximately 150 volunteers here today sorting the items. And with every donated item, someone who has lost a home or a loved one is getting the help they need.

"I really want to help because I want to see people be happy and I want everybody to have everything they want," Jackson said.

Yasmine says they have room for about 75 people now but have room to expand to around 300. They're serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at 400 Pine Avenue.

