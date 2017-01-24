Free tetanus shots still available in Dougherty County

If you're involved in tornado clean up, you still have time to get a free tetanus shot from the Dougherty County Health Department. (Source: DoCo DPH)

The nurse manager says if you're cleaning up you might be exposed to tetanus bacteria, which is why the health department is giving out free tetanus shots to first responders, recovery workers and others.

Symptoms of tetanus can be breathing problems, severe muscle spasms and seizures.

It can also cause a person's neck and jaw muscles to lock.

If you haven't had a tetanus shot in 10 years and you're cleaning up, you're eligible.

Your insurance will be billed for the vaccine.

