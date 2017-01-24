SWGA Regional Airport suffers minimal damage

The roof was damaged but no planes were touched. (Source: WALB)

The Southwest Georgia Regional airport saw some damage to the hangers. (Source: WALB)

Airport officials are thankful no planes were damaged by the storm, but some of their structures saw heavy winds.

The doors of one hanger blew off completely.

There was a lot of debris scattered, but officials said they are thankful there was no significant damage.

The roofs of several different hangers were hit by strong winds, but the planes themselves were not touched.

"It's unbelievable that the planes inside the building did not move at all. You know you have all the debris, the doors blowing off, all the debris on the inside, but the planes did not move. That's unbelievable within itself," said airport operations manager Shelby Daniel.

Officials said the hangers that were damaged were already in need of work.

