Business owner coordinating food delivery in Radium Springs area

People were passing out water and food throughout the day Tuesday in the Radium Springs and Holly Drive area - one of the hardest hit areas of Albany.

A lot of people continue to express how thankful they are for the help they're getting from total strangers.

A business owner from Lee County is working to feed people in the Radium Springs area this week.

Darrell Pugh rode around passing out donated lunches and water to law enforcement, volunteers and residents.

He has partnered with several other businesses to provide a huge, hot meal Thursday. He said he just wants to help out.

"On the east side of town, I grew up on County Line Road and RedRock Road. It's my job. I've been put in a position, I've been blessed to own a business, and these are not only my friends, they're my customers," Pugh said.

Pugh will be set up Thursday at Radium Springs Baptist Church and Kitty's Flea Market starting at 4 p.m.

He needs volunteers for the event. If you want to help out, you can call Pugh at 229-759-6286.

