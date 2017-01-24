Berrien County family survives storm in closet

Two lives were lost in Berrien County after it suffered massive damage from the storms this past weekend.

Those two people have been identified as Russell and Ann Nix.

Different organizations and church groups were out on Monday volunteering their time to people in the community.

One family said they were lucky that they picked the perfect spot to take cover in their home.

Not much of the home is left, and one family member said it was the scariest experience of her life.

"I thought, 'Yeah, I knew a tornado hit,' there is no doubt about it. But it wasn't until it got light when I saw it and thought, 'Oh my gosh.' The only reason they are alive is cause God's angels were over them," said Berrien County resident Vanne Tucker.

The house across the street from here was also hit, there is nothing left but debris, you can see where the foundation originally was.

That family was not home during the storm.

Those two homes are right down the street from where the Nix family died.

One woman said she had met the couple at church the day before the storms hit.

Its going to take a lot to rebuild, but the damage has brought the community together.

