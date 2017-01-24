Adel eye doctor helps community

While destruction can be seen all across Cook County, one Adel eye doctor is concerned that not everyone can see it. (Source: WALB)

Dr. Tim Sellers, at Family Vision Care, is working to make sure anyone affected by the storms have the glasses they need.

Dr. Sellers is providing storm victims with free vision screenings and glasses.

"What a lot of people don't realize is they can't get anywhere without their glasses, some can't drive. So we've got to get them back up and running as soon as we can and make sure they're not missing out on that," said Dr. Sellers.

You can call to make an appointment or simply walk in. The number is 229-896-4596.

Dr. Sellers said there are many optometrists in South Georgia assisting as well.

