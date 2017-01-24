VIDEO: Albany man captures deadly tornado on camera

Much of southwest Georgia is still in search and rescue efforts after deadly tornadoes tore through the region over the weekend.

The Red Cross will be opening a phone bank at WALB to accept storm relief donations. The phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mike Leyse considers himself lucky.

Video Leyse shot on his GoPro captures the moment Sunday's storm launched trees on and into his Azalea Boulevard home.

"The video is just frightening. I can't imagine looking at that through the window," he said.

He and his wife huddled in the bathroom as the video rolled.

"We just heard a loud boom. I didn't think it had hit my house until I walked out and saw insulation in my hallway and I was going ga'lee," he said.

Several limbs pierced Leyse's roof like darts.

Friends and family members have helped the family tarp up the damaged home, while others are helping clear the fallen trees that scattered his front yard.

At this point, those tarps are just bandages- temporary fixes for what will be a long recovery process.

"We know it's going to be a long haul. We're going to have to move out and rebuild our house. If my wife can take it, I can take it," he said.

But Leyse and his family are counting their blessings.

"Compared to the other people down here, we have nothing. We can't be upset. They're a lot worse over there," he said.

Lucky and grateful- Leyse is moving forward. All with a frightening memory captured right on tape.

