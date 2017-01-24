Red Cross donation phone bank to open

The Red Cross will be opening a phone bank at WALB to accept storm relief donations.

The phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WALB will also be hosting a special Red Cross secured website to accept donations to help South Georgia relief efforts.

Viewers will be able to donate money by phone or immediately online at WALB.com's secure Red Cross page.

