Search for missing Dougherty Co. child suspended as night falls

Search for missing Dougherty Co. child suspended as night falls

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Searchers get ready (Source: WALB) Searchers get ready (Source: WALB)
The group suspended the search for the night (Source:WALB) The group suspended the search for the night (Source:WALB)
Bobby Spargo, Albany Fire Captain (Source:WALB) Bobby Spargo, Albany Fire Captain (Source:WALB)
Andrew Dismuke, volunteer (Source:WALB) Andrew Dismuke, volunteer (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Team has been searching for a missing 2-year-old in East Albany, but they will be suspending their search until Wednesday morning.

They are looking for Detrez Green, and no photo is available at this time.

Dougherty County Police Captain Thomas Jackson told WALB that parents reported a missing 2-year-old boy who went missing Sunday. 

They said they had not seen him since the storm hit their home in the Piney Woods Mobile Home Park, 3527 Sylvester Road, Lot 8.

Search and Rescue teams have been combing the mobile home park, hoping to find Green who went missing moments before the tornado destroyed the area. 

"They don't move a foot until they see dirt," said Albany Fire Captain Bobby Spargo. "So, if they've been past it, its been checked, and that's the way they proceed in their search efforts."

Green's mother said he slipped away from her the night the storm hit and went toward the kitchen of their home. The kitchen was completely destroyed after a tree fell through it. Crews searched the home on Monday. 

"As I was tearing the trailer down, they would go through it and see what was in there," said volunteer Andrew Dismuke. "We tore it all the way down and they didn't find anything." 

Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Teams and some groups from the state level have been searching the area.

"I've been sending up prayers to God and I've been asking God, if he's alive to put his arms around him and protect him and bring him back safe," said volunteer Evelyn Solomon.

DCP said that officers searched all night on Sunday and were still searching through thick woods and storm damaged areas on Monday, including everywhere around the home and under the tree.

"We keep a positive attitude through our searches and we don't stop the search until we find an ending," said Spargo. "None of us can dictate or say what that's going to be." 

The cadaver dogs and live search dogs have been through the mobile home, fields, and the paths with negative results at this time.

