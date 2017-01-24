Tuesday: Adel continues search and clean up - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday: Adel continues search and clean up

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
Search and rescue continues in Adel (Source: WALB) Search and rescue continues in Adel (Source: WALB)
ADEL, GA (WALB) -

Search and rescue continues in Adel for those who may have been affected by Sunday's devastating tornado.

City and county officials gave us an update during a press conference Monday night. The victims' ages range from 18 to 62.

Cook County Emergency Management and Board of Commissioners said they're working with the state's EMA and Homeland Security to account for all homeowners and citizens affected by the storm.

They held two extensive searches on Sunday and Monday. Most of the damage was primarily in the area of Caulie Harris Road at Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park, Surrency, and Val Del Roads.

But this community is sticking together.  Adel's Mayor Buddy Duke even got emotional explaining the support that they've received.

"I've never seen the outpouring of love and support in any community as I've seen in the last day in a half," Duke said.

Officials will be escorting family members enter the areas that are safe Tuesday morning.

But they're still asking the general public to stay out of the affected areas so first responders can do their job.

FEMA will be onsite surveying the damage on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

