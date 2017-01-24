Downed trees thwart power restoration

Thousands are in the dark Across Dougherty County and other parts of Southwest Georgia, after the EF-2 tornado caused significant damage to power lines and utility infrastructures.

Utility crews are working around the clock to restore power and pick up downed power lines.

For some, this is almost like deja vu. After the January 2 storms, thousands were without power, and now, it's the same situation again here in Dougherty County.

But this won't be an easy process for utility crews. Entire lines and power poles came crashing down when the tornado ripped through parts of Dougherty County.

Right now, the biggest priority for utility crews is getting those downed power lines and live wires off the ground. Some areas have been deemed as too dangerous for search and rescue crews and volunteers until those lines are off the ground.

Mitchell EMC, Albany Utilities, and Georgia Power have crews on the ground working to get the job done as quickly as possible.

East Albany Commissioner Anthony Jones says because of that it could take longer to begin on actual power restoration, but he's asking for patience.

"Public Works and the city they are on the ground those are the boots on the ground. It's going to be important that they go in first and get those wires up, because we got a lot of wires laying around so we certainly need to make it safe," said the commissioner.

Right now, Mitchell EMC is reporting 5,600 people without power with the majority of those people in Dougherty and Worth County.

They have an additional 99 linemen from other EMCs to assist.

Georgia Power is reporting more than 500 customers without power in Dougherty County. The number for Albany Utilities is somewhere in the thousands.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.