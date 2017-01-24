Searchers expand area near US 19

Search and rescue operations will resume Tuesday morning in Dougherty County, nearly two days after an EF-2 tornado touched down causing death and destruction.

Right now, the death toll remains at four, but officials fear that number may climb.

Paradise Village Mobile Home Park on Holly Drive is ground zero for search and rescue crews. Operations were suspended overnight but they will resume at sun-up. The next phase of this operation will be searching the woods behind this mobile home park that looks like it was hit with a bomb.

Dougherty County commission chairman Chris Cohilas did a fly over Monday morning and it's clear from the air that Paradise Village took a direct hit. Entire rows of pine trees were blown over.

Paradise manager Anthony Mitchell says some of the 200 mobile homes are literally gone.

"There's probably about 10 or 15 trailers in here that I don't even know where they went, they're no longer in their spots," said Mitchell.

The first phase of their operation which involved going door to door to search for any survivors. Five people were found and taken to the hospital.

The roads here off US 19 remain blocked. Power crews were beginning to move in here early this morning because virtually every power line in this area was taken down.

