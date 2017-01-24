Searchers expand area near US 19 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Searchers expand area near US 19

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Search and rescue operations will resume Tuesday morning in Dougherty County, nearly two days after an EF-2 tornado touched down causing death and destruction.

Right now, the death toll remains at four, but officials fear that number may climb.

Paradise Village Mobile Home Park on Holly Drive is ground zero for search and rescue crews. Operations were suspended overnight but they will resume at sun-up. The next phase of this operation will be searching the woods behind this mobile home park that looks like it was hit with a bomb.

Dougherty County commission chairman Chris Cohilas did a fly over Monday morning and it's clear from the air that Paradise Village took a direct hit. Entire rows of pine trees were blown over.

Paradise manager Anthony Mitchell says some of the 200 mobile homes are literally gone.

"There's probably about 10 or 15 trailers in here that I don't even know where they went, they're no longer in their spots," said Mitchell.

The first phase of their operation which involved going door to door to search for any survivors. Five people were found and taken to the hospital.

The roads here off US 19 remain blocked. Power crews were beginning to move in here early this morning because virtually every power line in this area was taken down.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Two people shot in Valdosta

    Two people shot in Valdosta

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-04-27 15:46:23 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    Valdosta Police detectives are trying to figure out who shot two people within the last two days. 

    More >>

    Valdosta Police detectives are trying to figure out who shot two people within the last two days. 

    More >>

  • Albany’s unemployment rate drops in March

    Albany’s unemployment rate drops in March

    Thursday, April 27 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-27 13:21:01 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Figures released by the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) today show that Metro Albany’s unemployment rate dropped three tenths of a point in March, to 5.7 percent. It was six percent in February. 

    More >>

    Figures released by the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) today show that Metro Albany’s unemployment rate dropped three tenths of a point in March, to 5.7 percent. It was six percent in February. 

    More >>

  • West Mims Fire visible from space

    West Mims Fire visible from space

    Thursday, April 27 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-04-27 08:13:38 GMT
    West Mims Fire from space (Source: NASA)West Mims Fire from space (Source: NASA)

    As of Wednesday the fire was 74,000 acres in size and only 8% percent contained. A NASA satellite captured an image of the smoke from outer space and highlighted the actively burning areas. 

    More >>

    As of Wednesday the fire was 74,000 acres in size and only 8% percent contained. A NASA satellite captured an image of the smoke from outer space and highlighted the actively burning areas. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly