Adel church overwhelmed by generosity for victims

First Assembly Church collected dozens of items to give to those affected by Sunday's deadly storm.

Church members and volunteers sorted through thousands of items from toys, food and clothes in the community warehouse to give away.

Senior Pastor Eric Gordon said they received an incredible outpouring of donations from folks in the community and surrounding states.

"Overwhelming to see the amount of people that have given, not just the love that is given, not just the things that are given," said Senior Pastor Eric Gordon.

Because of the overwhelming generosity, First Assembly Church closed individual donations.

Storm victims can stop by the community warehouse located on 115 North Poplar Avenue to pickup items they may need.

They will be passing out items from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for the next two weeks.

