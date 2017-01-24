Heavy hearts: Adel, Cook Co. officials move ahead with storm rec - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Heavy hearts: Adel, Cook Co. officials move ahead with storm recovery

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Adel city and Cook County officials gave an update during a press conference on Monday evening on search and rescue efforts for those who may have been affected by Sunday's devastating tornado. They held two extensive searches on Sunday and Monday.

We now know the names of the seven victims who were killed. The victims' ages range from 18 to 62.

Cook County Emergency Management and Board of Commissioners said they're working with the state's EMA and Homeland Security to account for all homeowners and citizens affected by the storm.

Most of the damage was primarily in the area of Caulie Harris Road at Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park, Surrency and Val Del Roads.

The community is sticking together, and Adel's Mayor Buddy Duke even got emotional explaining the support that they've received.

"I've never seen the outpouring of love and support in any community as I've seen in the last day in a half," said Duke.

Starting at 9 a.m., officials will be escorting family members enter the areas that are safe, but they were still asking the general public to stay out of the affected areas so first responders can do their job.

FEMA will be on site surveying the damage on Thursday.

