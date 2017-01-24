Heavy hearts: Adel, Cook Co. officials move ahead with storm recovery

Figures released by the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) today show that Metro Albany’s unemployment rate dropped three tenths of a point in March, to 5.7 percent. It was six percent in February.More >>
As of Wednesday the fire was 74,000 acres in size and only 8% percent contained. A NASA satellite captured an image of the smoke from outer space and highlighted the actively burning areas.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $3.3 million-dollar contract to widen the intersection of U.S. 280.More >>
The state's only forensic science program just got re-accredited.More >>
Dozens of ABAC students are walking for 24 hours to remember first responders and veterans.More >>
