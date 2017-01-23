Skywater Boulevard residents return to damaged homes

People in Dougherty County are returning to check on their destroyed homes, one day after a tornado ripped through their neighborhood on Skywater Boulevard.

Chainsaw and power crews were still very busy Monday night.

Trees in the area have been uprooted and twisted. Parts of roofs were thrown into neighboring yards.

Families are trying to stay safe amid the massive debris.

Some residents say no one in their neighborhood was seriously hurt or injured.

Xavier Bailey said his car and home were damaged badly, but his daughter and wife survived.

"All of this is material. The key thing is that everyone is fine," said Bailey. "Material things can be replaced easily, but life cannot. I'm just glad that everyone is okay. We just continued to ask for prayers and try to recover because its going to be a long road."

Bailey said he is also concerned that the creek behind his home will flood.

