Downed lines, debris scattered across Holly Drive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downed lines, debris scattered across Holly Drive

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
Debris lines the road (Source:WALB) Debris lines the road (Source:WALB)
Several fatalities occurred in the area (Source:WALB) Several fatalities occurred in the area (Source:WALB)
Access is blocked to the general public (Source:WALB) Access is blocked to the general public (Source:WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Holly Drive is one of the areas hardest hit by the tornado that touched down in Dougherty County. 

It is the location where four people have been confirmed killed during the storm.

Search and rescue teams are still active in the area. 

Several mobile home parks, including Paradise Village, have been significantly damaged. 

Debris, including personal items like a stroller,  is scattered throughout the area.  

The power is out and the road is accessible to only emergency personnel and those who live there. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly