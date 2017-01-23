Downed lines, debris scattered across Holly Drive

Access is blocked to the general public (Source:WALB)

Several fatalities occurred in the area (Source:WALB)

Holly Drive is one of the areas hardest hit by the tornado that touched down in Dougherty County.

It is the location where four people have been confirmed killed during the storm.

Search and rescue teams are still active in the area.

Several mobile home parks, including Paradise Village, have been significantly damaged.

Debris, including personal items like a stroller, is scattered throughout the area.

The power is out and the road is accessible to only emergency personnel and those who live there.

