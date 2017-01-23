Family relieved after Tornado misses home

The family is cleaning up (Source:WALB)

A woman and her family are happy to be alive after realizing the path of Sunday's tornado in Dougherty County was only blocks away from their home.

Delphia Cornish lives on Radium Springs Road. She was cleaning up damage at her home Monday.

Cornish said her house is operating on a generator.

Her family went into their basement when they realized the storm was nearing.

It was an experience she admits was terrifying.

"She was like what if the basement fills up with water and we drown," said Cornish, about a discussion she had with a child during the storm. "I was like baby, that's not going to happen."

Cornish said several of her husbands coworkers at Mars are helping them clean up the damage.

