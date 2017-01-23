Adel family survives after tornado destroys home

The family plans to stay with a friend for the next couple of weeks. (Source: WALB)

The only parts of the Bullard family's house left standing were a fireplace and dresser in the living room and some of the roof framework. At this point, they don't plan to salvage much, but they're hoping to find priceless items they hold dear.

The Bullard family is known for the vegetables they grow on the Bullard Farms. The farm, a pillar of Cook County agricultural production, is now flattened by Sunday's powerful winds.

"My window was just pounding and moving and then as I went to get out of bed the glass bursted through my window," Jenny Bullard said.

She initially thought it was just bad weather, but what happened next would prove far worse.

"The wall in front of me caved in and fell on top of me," explained Bullard.

She crawled from the under the wall, and seconds later she was hit by a door.

Bullard scrambled to find her parents on the other side of the house. The search took 10 minutes.

"Just to see all of our belongings everywhere and our bedroom completely thrown across the field and everything. It was just devastating," said Bullard.

With everything scattered around, the Bullards are focused on finding items that matter the most to them.

"Just trying to get the items you can't purchase and get back, most of the memorable pictures, newspaper clippings," explained Bullard.

The American Red Cross and Cook County EMA are assisting the family.

