Georgia Firebirds pitch in to help storm victims

Staff members with the Georgia Firebirds, Albany's arena football team hit the streets on Monday to help storm victims.

The team hasn't reported for camp yet, but staff members went through Holly Drive in Dougherty County with supplies, helping people move branches and debris.

Owner Darrien Teals said that after seeing how bad the storm damage was, his team had to help.

"We are a football team, but we also have a community outreach program, and we're obligated to give back to the community in which we play in," explained Teals.

Teals said they've partnered with several restaurants and hope to bring food and water to people on Tuesday.

