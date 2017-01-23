Crews working to restore power in East Albany

Once commissioner said that help is on the way, but he needs people to be patient. (Source: WALB)

Officials said that boots are on the ground, trying to restore power to impacted areas after the weekend of severe storms. (Source: WALB)

East Albany commissioners said that crews are working hard to meet the needs of many people affected by storms over the weekend.

Commissioner Anthony Jones said a lot of power lines are down and people will soon be faced with the decision of whether they need to go ahead and leave their homes.

He said boots are on the ground to get power restored in those areas.

"Public Works and the city, they are on the ground. Those are the boots on the ground. It's going to be important that they go in first and get those wires up because we got a lot of wires laying around so we certainly need to make it safe," Jones said.

Jones said that help is on the way, but he needs people to be patient.

He said his prayers go out to the people who lost their lives, and he hopes there aren't any more deaths.

