Dougherty Co. schools remain closed after deadly storms

The Dougherty County School System will be closed again on Tuesday as crews are still out handling search and rescue efforts. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County students will miss another day of school on Tuesday.

School officials said Turner Elementary, Dougherty High and Radium Springs Elementary schools remain without power.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway in many of those neighborhoods, and some roads remained impassible Monday night to access people displaced by the storm.

Non-school based employees will report Tuesday.

School officials said their thoughts and prayers are continuously with the city of Albany during this rough time.

"At this point we're focused on getting out of the way of the search and rescue folks, supporting them any way we can, and making sure students are safe and restart safely," said DCSS Spokesperson JD Sumner.

Sumner said that when they do reopen, they expect students to be in school.

A decision on when DCSS schools will reopen will be made in the coming days.

