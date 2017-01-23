15 dead, 88 injured: Communities move forward after devastation hits home

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.More >>
The Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Team is resuming its search for a missing 2 year old in East Albany.More >>
The Red Cross will be opening a phone bank at WALB to accept storm relief donations. The phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
Albany and Dougherty County officials are gathered at the Emergency Operations Center downtown to give the latest information on tornado damage recovery efforts in the city and county.More >>
Cook County officials identified the seven people who lost their lives after a tornado tore through the area.More >>
South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.More >>
Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.More >>
More details from Monday's press conference with Dougherty's EMA Director Ron Rowe and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. EMA officials say they are in "active search and rescue", and that as of Monday morning, there are three Georgia Search and Rescue teams in East Albany. Officials do not know how many structures are damaged, but they did complete a flyover of the area. Albany Utilities, Georgia Power and Mitchell EMC all have damage to power structures...More >>
The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.More >>
As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.More >>
Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for users in the Albany, GA area after strong, tornado-producing storms blew through the area Sunday. Users in the area can mark themselves as "safe" on Facebook and ask friends if they are okay as well.More >>
Soon, Albany Utilities will have a new home with new furnishings and equipment. Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan discusses why it's important for the building to have new furnishings and equipment.More >>
On Thursday, May fourth, the 'Fight Albany Blight' or FAB Planning team is holding a town hall.More >>
Nicole Judge, a 23-year old mother of three, was slashed and stabbed more than 50 times in her home in February 2008.More >>
Warmer temperatures do not only mean summer is around the corner, but also that tick season has arrived.More >>
Valdosta Police detectives are trying to figure out who shot two people within the last two days.More >>
