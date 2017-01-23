15 dead, 88 injured: Communities move forward after devastation hits home

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for users in the Albany, GA area after strong, tornado-producing storms blew through the area Sunday. Users in the area can mark themselves as "safe" on Facebook and ask friends if they are okay as well.

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for users in the Albany, GA area after strong, tornado-producing storms blew through the area Sunday. Users in the area can mark themselves as "safe" on Facebook and ask friends if they are okay as well.

As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.

As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.

Some homes were completely unrecognizable after the storm (Source: WALB)

Some homes were completely unrecognizable after the storm (Source: WALB)

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.

Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.

A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)

A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)

The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.

The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.

Crews and volunteers are doing everything they can to help those on Holly Drive who were hit by the weekend's deadly storms. (Source: WALB)

Crews and volunteers are doing everything they can to help those on Holly Drive who were hit by the weekend's deadly storms. (Source: WALB)

More details from Monday's press conference with Dougherty's EMA Director Ron Rowe and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. EMA officials say they are in "active search and rescue", and that as of Monday morning, there are three Georgia Search and Rescue teams in East Albany. Officials do not know how many structures are damaged, but they did complete a flyover of the area. Albany Utilities, Georgia Power and Mitchell EMC all have damage to power structures...

More details from Monday's press conference with Dougherty's EMA Director Ron Rowe and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. EMA officials say they are in "active search and rescue", and that as of Monday morning, there are three Georgia Search and Rescue teams in East Albany. Officials do not know how many structures are damaged, but they did complete a flyover of the area. Albany Utilities, Georgia Power and Mitchell EMC all have damage to power structures...

Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.

Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.

Damage and outages were reported all over SWGA (Source: WALB)

Damage and outages were reported all over SWGA (Source: WALB)

South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.

South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.

Cook County officials identified the seven people who lost their lives after a tornado tore through the area.

Cook County officials identified the seven people who lost their lives after a tornado tore through the area.

Albany and Dougherty County officials are gathered at the Emergency Operations Center downtown to give the latest information on tornado damage recovery efforts in the city and county.

Albany and Dougherty County officials are gathered at the Emergency Operations Center downtown to give the latest information on tornado damage recovery efforts in the city and county.

The Red Cross will be opening a phone bank at WALB to accept storm relief donations. The phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Red Cross will be opening a phone bank at WALB to accept storm relief donations. The phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Team is resuming its search for a missing 2 year old in East Albany.

The Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Team is resuming its search for a missing 2 year old in East Albany.

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help. (Source: WALB)

Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help. (Source: WALB)

Much of southwest Georgia is still in search and rescue efforts after deadly tornadoes tore through the region over the weekend.

Families living in the Sunshine Acres mobile home park in Adel were allowed to go back in to see what they could salvage.

The search resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for a missing Dougherty County toddler. He's been missing since Sunday night.

Officials in Albany gave an update at 11 a.m.

We've streamed it here.

There are approximately 2,010 customers still without power in the City of Albany. As of 9 a.m. these places are still without power:

600 Holly Trailer Park/Imperial

US 19/Holly/Bettys Dr

Mock/Sanborn areas

Cresent/Cherokee

Johnson Rd/Brierwood Rd/Pinson Rd

Sylvester Rd/Branch Rd/numerous trailer parks

Sylvester Rd/Radial sub-division

Sylvester Rd/Hill Rd/Ashwood/Pine Glen sub-division

Mobile users can click here for more coverage.

MORE COVERAGE HERE:

DAY 1: 15 dead 43 injured: Search and rescue efforts continue after deadly storms

Search for missing Dougherty Co. child resumes

EMA releases list of tornado damage areas in Dougherty County

Shelters open up all over SWGA

HELPING: Recovery efforts after the storm

STATUS REPORT: Officials announce damage and power outages

Search and rescue continues around Holly Drive

Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergency

Facebook activates Safety Check for Albany after storms

Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell to play storm benefit concert

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.