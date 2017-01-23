15 dead, 88 injured: Communities move forward after devastation - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

15 dead, 88 injured: Communities move forward after devastation hits home

  HELPING: Recovery efforts after the storm

    HELPING: Recovery efforts after the storm

    Thursday, February 9 2017 3:01 PM EST
    Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help.

    Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help. 

    Almost immediately after a weekend of deadly storms ripped through Southwest Georgia, members of the community began offering their help. 

    Search for missing Dougherty Co. child suspended as night falls

    Search for missing Dougherty Co. child suspended as night falls

    Wednesday, January 25 2017 12:02 AM EST
    Searchers get ready (Source: WALB)Searchers get ready (Source: WALB)

    The Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Team is resuming its search for a missing 2 year old in East Albany. 

    The Albany Dougherty Search and Rescue Team is resuming its search for a missing 2 year old in East Albany. 

  Red Cross donation phone bank to open

    Red Cross donation phone bank to open

    Tuesday, January 24 2017 5:29 PM EST

    The Red Cross will be opening a phone bank at WALB to accept storm relief donations. The phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    The Red Cross will be opening a phone bank at WALB to accept storm relief donations. The phone bank will be open Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  'People haven't slept in 21 days': Dougherty Co. EOC update

    'People haven't slept in 21 days': Dougherty Co. EOC update

    Tuesday, January 24 2017 3:27 PM EST
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany and Dougherty County officials are gathered at the Emergency Operations Center downtown to give the latest information on tornado damage recovery efforts in the city and county. 

    Albany and Dougherty County officials are gathered at the Emergency Operations Center downtown to give the latest information on tornado damage recovery efforts in the city and county. 

  Search and rescue efforts continue after deadly storms

    Search and rescue efforts continue after deadly storms

    Tuesday, January 24 2017 1:05 PM EST
    Damage in Putney (Source: Stephen Paine)Damage in Putney (Source: Stephen Paine)

    Cook County officials identified the seven people who lost their lives after a tornado tore through the area.

    Cook County officials identified the seven people who lost their lives after a tornado tore through the area.

    Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell to play storm benefit concert

    Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell to play storm benefit concert

    Monday, January 23 2017 10:57 PM EST

    South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.

    South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.

  STATUS REPORT: Officials announce damage and power outages

    STATUS REPORT: Officials announce damage and power outages

    Monday, January 23 2017 8:05 PM EST
    Damage and outages were reported all over SWGA (Source: WALB)Damage and outages were reported all over SWGA (Source: WALB)

    Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.

    Residents and city officials have reported damage in several parts of SWGA. The Crisp County sheriff's office took to Facebook to pass on reports of damage. There were numerous reports of trees down, two houses were damaged, traffic lights down and minor street flooding.

  EMA releases list of tornado damage areas in Dougherty County

    EMA releases list of tornado damage areas in Dougherty County

    Monday, January 23 2017 7:34 PM EST
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    More details from Monday's press conference with Dougherty's EMA Director Ron Rowe and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. EMA officials say they are in "active search and rescue", and that as of Monday morning, there are three Georgia Search and Rescue teams in East Albany. Officials do not know how many structures are damaged, but they did complete a flyover of the area. Albany Utilities, Georgia Power and Mitchell EMC all have damage to power structures...

    More details from Monday's press conference with Dougherty's EMA Director Ron Rowe and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. EMA officials say they are in "active search and rescue", and that as of Monday morning, there are three Georgia Search and Rescue teams in East Albany. Officials do not know how many structures are damaged, but they did complete a flyover of the area. Albany Utilities, Georgia Power and Mitchell EMC all have damage to power structures...

  Search and rescue continues around Holly Drive

    Search and rescue continues around Holly Drive

    Monday, January 23 2017 7:12 PM EST
    Crews and volunteers are doing everything they can to help those on Holly Drive who were hit by the weekend's deadly storms. (Source: WALB)Crews and volunteers are doing everything they can to help those on Holly Drive who were hit by the weekend's deadly storms. (Source: WALB)

    The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.

    The property manager of Paradise Village says there were 200 homes on the lot. They are now mostly destroyed.

    Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergency

    Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergency

    Monday, January 23 2017 4:57 PM EST
    A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)A state of emergency was declared in Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)

    Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.  

    Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for nine more SWGA counties impacted by the severe weather.  

  Shelters open up all over SWGA

    Shelters open up all over SWGA

    Monday, January 23 2017 1:32 PM EST
    Some homes were completely unrecognizable after the storm (Source: WALB)Some homes were completely unrecognizable after the storm (Source: WALB)

    As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.

    As severe storms continue to roll through SWGA, many places have opened up to provide shelter for residents in need.

    Facebook activates Safety Check for Albany after storms

    Facebook activates Safety Check for Albany after storms

    Sunday, January 22 2017 4:18 PM EST

    Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for users in the Albany, GA area after strong, tornado-producing storms blew through the area Sunday. Users in the area can mark themselves as "safe" on Facebook and ask friends if they are okay as well.

    Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for users in the Albany, GA area after strong, tornado-producing storms blew through the area Sunday. Users in the area can mark themselves as "safe" on Facebook and ask friends if they are okay as well.

Much of southwest Georgia is still in search and rescue efforts after deadly tornadoes tore through the region over the weekend.

Families living in the Sunshine Acres mobile home park in Adel were allowed to go back in to see what they could salvage.

The search resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for a missing Dougherty County toddler. He's been missing since Sunday night.

Officials in Albany gave an update at 11 a.m.

We've streamed it here.

There are approximately 2,010 customers still without power in the City of Albany. As of 9 a.m. these places are still without power:

  • 600 Holly Trailer Park/Imperial
  • US 19/Holly/Bettys Dr
  • Mock/Sanborn areas
  • Cresent/Cherokee
  • Johnson Rd/Brierwood Rd/Pinson Rd
  • Sylvester Rd/Branch Rd/numerous trailer parks
  • Sylvester Rd/Radial sub-division
  • Sylvester Rd/Hill Rd/Ashwood/Pine Glen sub-division

DAY 1: 15 dead 43 injured: Search and rescue efforts continue after deadly storms

Search for missing Dougherty Co. child resumes

EMA releases list of tornado damage areas in Dougherty County 

Shelters open up all over SWGA

HELPING: Recovery efforts after the storm

STATUS REPORT: Officials announce damage and power outages

Search and rescue continues around Holly Drive

Governor Deal includes 9 more SWGA counties in state of emergency

Facebook activates Safety Check for Albany after storms

Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell to play storm benefit concert

